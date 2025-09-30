Azerbaijani and Belarusian prime ministers hold talks in Minsk (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Negotiations were held in Minsk between Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov and his Belarusian counterpart Aleksandr Turchin today, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the high level of interstate relations and emphasized the dynamic development of a mutually beneficial partnership as a result of the joint efforts of the presidents of the two countries.

They discussed issues of economic, trade, and investment interaction, industrial cooperation, as well as cooperation in agriculture, humanitarian, and other fields.

Special attention was paid to the implementation of the instructions of the heads of state of Azerbaijan and Belarus, and the progress of the implementation of several projects developed within the framework of the agreements reached was highly appreciated.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel