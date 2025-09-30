Startup lending in Iran exhibits substantial month-over-month expansion

Credit to startups in Iran surged last month, reaching around $1 billion for more than 1,150 companies, up sharply from about $540 million during the same period last year. State and non-state banks contributed to this growth, while total lending to startups over the first five months exceeded $2 billion.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register