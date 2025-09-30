Azerbaijan and Italy have supported each other as reliable partners for many years - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Azerbaijani oil ranks first in Italy’s oil balance, and Azerbaijani gas holds the second position. This cooperation is a testament to our strong partnership, said President Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Trend reports.

“For many years, we have supported each other as reliable partners. Without sincere relations and mutual trust, the implementation of these projects would not have been possible,” the head of state added.

