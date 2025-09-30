Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Path opened by TAP and SGC is now leading to larger projects - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 30 September 2025 19:57 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Laman Zeynalova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. I informed President Mattarella today that we are currently working with the European Union on the export of electricity. A feasibility study for the construction of electric power lines is being prepared and is expected to be completed soon, President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Trend reports.

The head of state noted: “Thus, the path opened by TAP and the Southern Gas Corridor is now paving the way for even larger projects.”

