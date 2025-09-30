Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Italy greatly values its friendship with Azerbaijan and aims to elevate it to the highest level - President Mattarella

Politics Materials 30 September 2025 20:25 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Laman Zeynalova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Tomorrow will be an important day for cultural and educational cooperation between Italy and Azerbaijan, and we will participate in a joint event tomorrow morning, said Italian President Sergio Mattarella during a joint press statement with President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“The step we are taking with President Aliyev will contribute to our mutual understanding, friendship, and cooperation. Italy greatly values this friendship and aims to elevate it to the highest level,” he emphasized.

