New book release marks Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s 140th anniversary in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30.​ A new book titled "The Wonderful World of Uzeyir," honoring the anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibeyli, has made its grand entrance in Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In September 2025, Azerbaijan commemorates the 140th anniversary of the eminent composer, musicologist, publicist, playwright, pedagogue, and author of the first opera in the East, People’s Artist, State Prize laureate, and full member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Uzeyir Hajibeyli. By decree of President Ilham Aliyev, the jubilee of the founder of Azerbaijan’s national music culture is being marked on a wide scale across the country.

“This book, prepared on the occasion of the jubilee, introduces music lovers to the life and creativity of the great composer in an interactive format. The collection includes musical puzzles, crosswords, sudoku, word searches, anagrams, and riddles. It is intended for students, teachers, and parents, and can be used both individually and collectively,” the authors of the project noted.

The presentation was attended by Honored Art Figure Tariyel Mammadov and People’s Artist Farhad Badalbeyli, who emphasized the importance of such initiatives in promoting Hajibeyli’s legacy.

The publication represents one of the first examples in Azerbaijan of applying gamification to music-oriented education. By presenting puzzles and intellectual games in an engaging format, the book facilitates easier knowledge acquisition while fostering analytical and critical thinking skills.

For the first time in Azerbaijan, the book is accompanied by a virtual museum, which serves as a digitally supported pedagogical tool, offering a visual and interactive presentation of knowledge and enhancing learners’ cognitive motivation. Through the QR code provided in the book, readers can access the virtual museum dedicated to Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s life and work, explore exclusive materials and exhibits, and deepen their knowledge while solving the book’s challenges.

The fundamental objective of the writers behind "The Wonderful World of Uzeyir" is to introduce Hajibeyli's legacy to a new generation through an interactive and digital medium; this will keep his brilliance and impact on national music culture alive and available.

The book was published by the Secondary Special Music School-Studio under the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, the Music World Electronic Publications Center, and Azerbaijan Publishing House LLC.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel