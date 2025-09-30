Azerbaijan's Defense Minister reaches out with condolences to Pakistan

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30.​ The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, has conveyed his condolences to the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry.

The letter reads:

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the deaths and injuries of a group of servicemen of the fraternal Pakistan Armed Forces resulting from the terrorist attack in Quetta, Balochistan province, Pakistan.

I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased and extend my deepest condolences to their families. I wish a swift recovery to all those injured.

May Allah grant eternal peace to the deceased."

