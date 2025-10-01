Iran's trade with Turkmenistan grows at Sarakhs customs in 1H2025

Trade between Iran and Turkmenistan through the Shaheed Shushtari Customs in Sarakhs surged by 40 percent, reaching around 2.6 million tons in the first half of the year. Imports, exports, and transit all grew, highlighting the customs post’s role as a major hub for trade and transit with Central Asia.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register