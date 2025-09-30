Italy has always supported the development of Azerbaijan’s relations with the European Union - President Ilham Aliyev

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 30 September 2025 20:02 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Italy has always supported the development of Azerbaijan’s relations with the European Union, and we feel this support today as well, said President Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Trend reports.

Noting that positive steps have recently been taken in EU-Azerbaijan relations, which naturally pleases Azerbaijan, the head of state emphasized: “In short, our strategic partnership is evident both in official documents and in practical actions and real life.”

