Kazakhstan's parliament nods CIS deal on cross-border transport of radioactive materials

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 1. Kazakhstan’s lower house of parliament, the Mazhilis, has ratified a Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) agreement on the cross-border transport of radioactive materials, signed on November 6, 2020, Trend reports via the parliament.

The deal is set to tighten the reins on safety and oversight of radioactive shipments, sidestep any unnecessary hiccups, and get member states on the same page to keep transport operations running.

In accordance with the stipulations of the accord, logistics operations will be executed pursuant to contractual frameworks or supplementary documentation that adheres to both global benchmarks and the regulatory statutes of the CIS jurisdictions. Logistics providers are mandated to secure the necessary authorizations across the exporting, transit, and receiving jurisdictions.



The agreement further delineates the imperative physical safeguarding protocols for radioactive substances, ensuring compliance with the benchmarks established by the 1979 Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material and Nuclear Facilities, which must not be compromised.

