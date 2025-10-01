Kazakhstan to establish AI research university

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 1. Kazakhstan will establish a research university focused on artificial intelligence (AI), President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced during the first meeting of the Council for AI Development in Astana.

“The institution should be given a special status. We need to involve leading global universities as partners. The government must submit concrete proposals on this matter by the end of the year,” Tokayev said.

The president underscored the objective of cultivating a cadre of exceptionally skilled professionals adept at deploying AI technologies throughout the diverse sectors of the economy. The research institution ought to function as a nexus for intellectual capital, scientific inquiry, technological advancement, and transnational collaboration.



The inaugural council session concentrated on the optimization of human capital enhancement strategies and the seamless integration of artificial intelligence paradigms within the educational framework.



“The domains of pedagogy and empirical inquiry represent pivotal sectors.” Today we will engage in a discourse and deliberate on concepts regarding ‘Artificial Intelligence in Education: Opportunities and Challenges,’” Tokayev articulated.

