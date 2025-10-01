Kazakh Atyrau refinery starts off maintenance

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 1. The ball is rolling on scheduled preventive maintenance work at the Atyrau Oil Refinery in Kazakhstan, a chip off the old block of KazMunayGas national oil and gas company, Trend reports via the company.

The yearly protocol is executed in accordance with Kazakhstan’s industrial safety regulations and the timetable sanctioned by the Ministry of Energy.



The maintenance strategy is designed to optimize asset dependability, enhance operational consistency, and maximize throughput efficacy. Comprehensive evaluations and diagnostics will encompass 1,174 maritime vessels and apparatuses, 46 thermal furnaces, and 1,458 segments of process pipeline infrastructure. In excess of 316 tonnes of catalytic materials will undergo replacement, accompanied by intricate operational procedures, encompassing reactor refurbishments and internal column enhancements, are scheduled for execution.



Focused emphasis will be allocated to the domains of occupational, industrial, and fire safety protocols. In excess of 1,800 subject matter experts and 62 distinct units of specialized apparatus will be engaged in the operational activities.

Oil product shipments will continue using pre-stocked reserves. At the start of maintenance, the refinery held 37,000 tonnes of gasoline, 30,000 tonnes of diesel, and 6,800 tonnes of aviation fuel, ensuring uninterrupted deliveries to western regions. Technological units are scheduled to be gradually brought back online from October 25.

