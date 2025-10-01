TotalEnergies to divest stakes in three mature Norwegian fields

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. TotalEnergies EP Norge has reached agreements to sell its non-operated stakes in three mature fields in Norway’s Greater Ekofisk Area, Trend reports.

The company will transfer its 39.89% interest in the West Ekofisk and Albuskjell fields to Vår Energi, and its 20.23% stake in the Tommeliten Gamma field to Orlen Upstream Norway.

The fields, which stopped producing in 1998, are planned for redevelopment under the “Previously Produced Fields” (PPF) project. Final Investment Decision on the PPF project is expected in the fourth quarter of 2025. The deals remain subject to that decision as well as regulatory approvals.

“TotalEnergies continues to actively high-grade its Upstream portfolio by seizing value-accretive divestment opportunities. We remain fully committed to Norway, where the Company holds interests in many licenses, including the producing fields in the Greater Ekofisk Area,” said Jean-Luc Guiziou, Senior Vice President Europe for Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies.