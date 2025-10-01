Uzbekistan, Jordan set up joint working group to boost cooperation

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 1. Uzbekistan and Jordan have signed a protocol on the establishment of a Joint Working Group to coordinate the implementation of high-level agreements, Trend reports.

The document was signed in Amman following a meeting between Deputy Minister of Investment of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Zaher Al Qatarneh, and Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, Shokhrukh Gulamov.

The newly established Working Group will be responsible for regularly monitoring the progress of joint initiatives, swiftly identifying and addressing emerging challenges, and supporting projects throughout all stages of their development and implementation.

This accord is anticipated to fortify the strategic alliance between Uzbekistan and Jordan, catalyze novel avenues for investors, and enhance the proliferation of symbiotic collaboration.

Meanwhile, in August this year, a delegation from Uzbekistan led by Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov held a series of official meetings in Jordan. A key outcome of those talks was the decision to prepare a draft preferential trade agreement between the two countries, marking the start of a new stage in the development of bilateral economic relations.

