TotalEnergies finalizes renewables deal with Eiffel Investment Group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. TotalEnergies has finalized the sale of a 50% interest in a 270 MW portfolio of wind and solar projects in France to funds managed by Eiffel Investment Group, Trend reports.

According to the producer, the deal values the portfolio at 265 million euros.

Despite the sale, TotalEnergies will continue to operate the assets, retaining the remaining 50% stake and marketing most of the electricity generated.

The transaction aligns with the company’s integrated power strategy, which combines renewables such as solar and wind with flexible assets like gas-fired plants and storage to provide reliable clean energy. As part of this model, TotalEnergies typically divests up to half of its renewable projects once they reach commercial operation, enabling it to maximize asset value while mitigating risk.