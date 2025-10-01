Azerbaijani prosecutor general reveals details on Adnan Ahmadzada's case

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The initial inquiry into the apprehension of Adnan Ahmadzada is presently in progress, Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said, Trend reports.

"The investigative body is conducting a comprehensive inquiry into this matter. It is premature to formulate any assertions regarding this matter at this juncture," Aliyev said.

To note, Ahmadzada was apprehended by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan. He was mandated to maintain confinement for a duration of four months.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel