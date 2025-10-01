Uzbekistan launches major energy modernization projects with U.S. support

Uzbekistan and the United States have reached agreements on energy projects worth $3–4 billion, signaling a major boost for the country’s gas, industrial, and clean energy sectors. U.S. companies, including Air Products, Schlumberger, and Baker Hughes, will invest in modernizing infrastructure, developing gas-chemical facilities, and introducing advanced technologies.

