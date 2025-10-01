Uzbekistan explores startup development with World Bank support

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 1. Representatives of the Ministry of Economy and Finance held a meeting with World Bank representative Yeraly Beksultan and Timur Khusanov, Director of the Department for Analysis, Support and Coordination of State Policy for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, to discuss opportunities for attracting financial resources to support Uzbekistan’s startup ecosystem, Trend reports.

The discussion focused on the organizational aspects of implementing the $100 million “Startup and Business Investments in Technology” (SaBIiT) project in collaboration with the World Bank. The project provides a comprehensive framework for supporting local startups and fostering innovation in the SME sector.

Stakeholders engaged in a robust dialogue regarding the dissemination of specialized knowledge and optimal methodologies for the efficacious execution of initiatives, culminating in a consensus to collaborate on the progressive enhancement of the domain.

Earlier, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, noting that Uzbekistan’s portfolio of joint projects now exceeds $14 billion. In addition, a regional World Bank office has been opened in Tashkent, further strengthening the country’s partnership with the organization.

