Azerbaijan rolling out digital and road map for AI in agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Azerbaijan is developing a two-year digital and road map for artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture together with international partners, said Majnun Mammadov, Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan at the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Trend reports.

The minister pointed out that the AI ​​roadmap includes more than 30 practical solutions, from soil monitoring and crop variety mapping to yield forecasting and water-efficient irrigation.

"Smart agriculture must go hand in hand with sustainable water and land management. We are investing in modernizing irrigation systems to conserve every drop of water in our arid region," Mammadov added.

The minister drove home the point that agriculture is the bread and butter of the Azerbaijani government, as it keeps the wheels turning for food security, puts bread on the table in rural areas, and bolsters the nation's cultural identity.

He expressed gratitude to the organizers of Baku Climate Action Week and international partners, noting that discussions at BCAW2025 will enable the identification of innovative solutions and the exchange of successful experiences.

