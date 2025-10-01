Uzbekistan, Sweden discuss joint projects in migration, environment, and reforms

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 1. The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan held a meeting with representatives of the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), operating under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

The talks addressed a wide range of areas, including migration and reintegration, social protection, and support for youth and women through educational and research programs. Particular attention was devoted to environmental initiatives, notably projects related to the Aral Sea, as well as institutional reforms and strengthening the rule of law.

The outcomes of the meeting reaffirmed mutual interest in expanding the partnership and developing joint projects aimed at sustainable socio-economic development.

In January 2025, Sweden exported goods worth approximately $760,000 to Uzbekistan, marking a sharp 65.6 percent decline compared to January 2024, when exports totaled around $2.2 million. Over the past five years, trade between the two countries has declined at an average annual rate of 1.35 percent.

The Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) is a government agency that implements Sweden's Policy for Global Development, with the primary mission to reduce poverty by improving living conditions for people worldwide. Sida collaborates with civil society organizations, multilateral institutions, and the public and private sectors to provide funding, technical assistance, and training to developing countries. The agency's work is funded by Swedish tax revenue and guided by government strategies, and Sida has field offices in numerous countries to support these global development efforts.

