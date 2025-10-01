Kyrgyz president to reinstate death sentence for serious crimes against women and children

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 1. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has ordered the drafting of legislation to bring back the death penalty for heinous crimes against children and women, including the vile acts of child rape and the brutal rape and murder of women.

The directive was issued to Murat Ukushev, head of the legal support department of the presidential administration, according to a statement from the president's spokesman, Askat Alagozov. The move signals a hardline shift in the country's criminal justice policy and is aimed at introducing "maximum-strength accountability" for such offenses, Trend reports.

The announcement comes in direct response to a brutal crime that has sparked national outrage. On September 27, a 17-year-old girl named Aisuluu went missing in the city of Karakol. Her body was later discovered near the village of Zhel-Aryk, 286 kilometers away. The investigation revealed she had been raped and strangled. A suspect, a man born in 1984 with a prior criminal record, was subsequently detained in the capital, Bishkek.

President Japarov has assumed direct oversight of the matter and leveraged it as a rationale for the anticipated legislative modification.



"Such transgressions must not be left without consequence," Japarov underscored.

This initiative marks a stark departure from Kyrgyzstan's recent human rights commitments. The country abolished the death penalty in 2007 and solidified this stance in December 2010 by ratifying the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which is aimed at the abolition of capital punishment. The last execution in Kyrgyzstan was carried out in 1998, a decade before its formal abolition.

The initiative to reestablish capital punishment, although politically salient in the aftermath of a prominent calamity, is poised to attract considerable examination from global human rights organizations.

