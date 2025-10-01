Trendyol is the e-commerce partner of the “INMerge” Innovation Summit (PHOTO)

Trendyol, the leading e-commerce platform in Türkiye and one of the top e-commerce platforms in the world, is the e-commerce partner of the region’s largest innovation event, the “INMerge” Innovation Summit.

Organized by PASHA Holding on September 29–30, the summit aims to contribute to the development of innovation in the region, create a platform for the exchange of ideas and experiences among all ecosystem participants, and bring together startups and investors.

On the second day of the event, with the support of Trendyol, a panel discussion was held on the topic “Regional Champions Rising: How Leading E-commerce Players Expand Their Footprint Across Borders”. The speakers discussed the operating principles of regional companies in different markets, their integration into local ecosystems, and their localization strategies.

Irem Çağrı Yılandil, Head of International Expansion at Trendyol, shared the company’s strategy and experience in new markets.

“We understand the expectations, habits, and preferences of our customers in every market where we operate, and this is very important for creating valuable experiences.

Our goal in the markets where we operate is not only to increase our sales, but also to become an active part of the local ecosystem and contribute to the development of the market. Therefore, our main measure is not the number of countries in which we operate, but the presence of an active and loyal customer base, their shopping frequency, and the feedback they provide on the service they receive. With this approach, we are also operating in Azerbaijan, where we have already gained 2.5 million users, covering more than 20 percent of the country’s population,” added Irem Çağrı Yılandil.

Expanding in Azerbaijan, Central and Eastern Europe, Germany, and the Gulf region, Trendyol currently serves more than 40 million customers through over 250,000 sellers. The platform hosts more than 40 million products.

For the third year, Trendyol is joining the INMerge Summit as a main partner and e-commerce partner.