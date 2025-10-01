FAO portrays its support to Azerbaijan in implementing climate initiatives in agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations is supporting Azerbaijan in implementing climate initiatives in the agricultural sector, FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia Viorel Gutu said at the Baku Climate Action Week, Trend reports.

He underscored that Azerbaijan exemplifies a proactive stance in climate initiatives, particularly within the realms of agronomy and food sovereignty.



Gutu articulated that Baku is intrinsically linked to the efficacy of COP29, a preeminent climate summit that has demonstrated significant impact in recent years.



Per Gutu's analysis, the inception of the Baku Harmony Climate Initiative for Farmers, underpinned by COP29 and FAO, represents a pivotal advancement in mobilizing agrarian stakeholders and rural constituencies in the overarching battle against climate perturbations.



This initiative has emerged as a cornerstone endeavor within the Food Agriculture for Sustainable Transformation (FAST Partnership), strategically designed to amplify climate finance mechanisms for agricultural systems.

He pointed out that FAO is actively collaborating with Azerbaijan on modernizing agricultural value chains, digitalizing farming, strengthening laboratories and certification systems, and launching a pilot farm sustainability monitoring system.

Furthermore, projects on biodiversity conservation, sustainable forestry, combating land degradation, and pesticide management are being implemented jointly with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan.

Gutu emphasized that reducing food loss and waste is critical to ensuring food security and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

He articulated that climate change transcends geopolitical boundaries, advocating for the globalization of mitigation strategies.



The FAO will persist in its collaborative endeavors with Azerbaijan and additional nations, leveraging expertise, cutting-edge innovations, synergistic partnerships, and facilitating access to climate financing to cultivate agricultural systems that are more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient to climate variability.

