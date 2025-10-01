Lithuania and Germany unveil new NATO support hub

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Lithuanian Minister of National Defence Dovilė Šakalienė and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, during his official visit to Lithuania, have inaugurated a Permanent Logistical Support Area (PLSA) developed for NATO forces, Trend reports.

Germany has invested more than 90 million euros in the advanced infrastructure, marking a new stage in the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The freshly rolled out PLSA boasts a cornucopia of facilities: a maintenance and servicing hub, warehouses, a carwash, a gas station, and all the bells and whistles of essential technical equipment. The site is built to keep NATO forces in Lithuania on their toes around the clock.

According to Šakalienė, Lithuania and Germany are moving from practical cooperation toward deeper defense integration, bringing the organizational structures, capabilities, and strategies of their armed forces closer together.

“Preparations to station the German Brigade in full in Lithuania as a Host Nation are going like clockwork. The development of the Rūdninkai Military Campus is progressing faster than expected — we will have all key infrastructure by 2027,” said the Lithuanian minister.

During their bilateral talks, the ministers also discussed strengthening air defense in the Baltic region, continued support for Ukraine, and maintaining U.S. forces in Europe.

Germany is further contributing to the Lithuanian- and Icelandic-led Capability Coalition for Demining in Ukraine, with its current support standing at 278 million euros.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel