Climate Action Week in Azerbaijan's Baku enters its third day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The third day of Baku Climate Action Week has kicked off in Azerbaijan's capital, Trend reports.

The event will see speeches of COP29 President, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov, and other officials.

The event will discuss topics such as agriculture and food security all while keeping an eye on the ball regarding climate change, climate technologies, and managing regional water resources sustainably..

To recall, the COP29 Presidency effectively conducted the inaugural "Baku Climate Action Week" in collaboration with London, aiming to engage the entire society in preparation for COP29 in November 2024.

Will be updated