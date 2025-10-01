Serbia, Greece reinforce partnership on European integration (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Dušan Kozarev, met in Athens with the Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece, Andreas Friganas, Trend reports.

The focus was on bilateral relations, which are characterized by a high level of cooperation and understanding, with frequent visits and intensive coordination on issues of mutual interest.

Experiences and conclusions from the recently concluded session of the UN General Assembly were exchanged, and significant room for further cooperation in international organizations was noted, particularly regarding issues related to Kosovo and Metohija, as well as regional and European integration.

Kozarev informed his counterpart about the de facto apartheid under which Serbs and non-Albanians live in Kosovo and Metohija, with daily violations of fundamental human rights by Albin Kurti’s regime.

It was agreed that there is readiness to intensify activities aimed at protecting endangered Christian heritage in Serbia's southern province and other parts of the Balkans.