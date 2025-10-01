Azerbaijani parliament speaker pays working visit to South African Republic (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Azerbaijani delegation led by the Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has paid a working visit to Cape Town, the South African Republic, Trend reports.

The delegation was welcomed at Cape Town International Airport by the Chairman of the Public Oversight Committee of the Parliament of the South African Republic Cedric Thomas Frolick, the Chargé d'Affaires of Azerbaijan in South Africa Huseyn Rahimli, and other officials.

During the visit, the speaker will participate in the 11th Summit of the Speakers of Parliaments of the Group of Twenty (G20) countries (P20).

Gafarova is scheduled to deliver a speech at the summit and meet with the heads of the parliamentary delegations participating in the event.

The G20, or Group of Twenty, serves as a pivotal platform for the world's leading economies to engage in dialogue and tackle critical economic and financial challenges. In parallel, the P20, known as Parliament20, functions as a G20 engagement consortium that convenes legislators from G20 nations to enhance collaborative efforts on international matters and bolster the execution of G20 resolutions. The P20, an innovative framework, functions as a conduit for legislative stakeholders to engage in G20 discourse and fortify the nexus between G20 resolutions and parliamentary implementations.

