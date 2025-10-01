COP29 president outlines Azerbaijan's climate agenda priorities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Supporting farmers and rural communities and protecting the Caspian Sea ecosystem have become key topics on Azerbaijan's climate agenda, COP29 President and Special Envoy of the Azerbaijani President for Climate Issues Mukhtar Babayev said at the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Trend reports.

He observed that the agricultural sector is among the most susceptible to the impacts of climate variability, emphasizing that hydrological resources and the ecological integrity of the Caspian Sea necessitate immediate intervention.



Babayev indicates that upwards of 60 nations have already subscribed to the COP29 Declaration on Water and Climate Action, a strategic initiative spearheaded by Azerbaijan.

As part of this initiative, the Baku Dialogue on Water and Climate, aimed at strengthening international cooperation, was launched.

Particular attention is being paid to the rapid shallowing of the Caspian Sea, which, according to the COP29 president, can escalate into an environmental disaster with unpredictable consequences. In this regard, Azerbaijan calls on the Caspian states to cooperate more closely and is ready to work with the UN to address this issue.

In the agricultural sector, he pointed out, Azerbaijan has launched the "Baku – Harmony and Climate for Farmers" initiative, which brings together support programs on a single platform.

This will facilitate agrarian stakeholders in efficiently locating the requisite support, while enabling regulatory frameworks to pinpoint fiscal deficiencies.



Babayev underscored that the Baku Climate Action Week represents a distinctive platform to operationalize global accords into concrete advantages for the nation and its populace.

