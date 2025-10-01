Mastercard appoints new general manager for Türkiye, Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Mastercard has made two senior appointments in its regional leadership, Trend reports.

Avşar Gürdal, General Manager of Mastercard Türkiye and Azerbaijan, has been promoted to Vice President of Business Development for Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (APEMEA).

Succeeding him as General Manager for Türkiye and Azerbaijan is Onur Faydacı, who previously served as Deputy General Manager responsible for Customer Relationship Management.

Effective October 1, 2025, Faydacı will oversee operations and performance in the two markets, with a focus on advancing Mastercard’s strategic priorities.

In his new role, Gürdal will design and implement strategy across the Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa region, including evaluating investment opportunities and leading analytical functions.