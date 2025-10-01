Euronews reports on Baku Security Forum, spotlighting major outcomes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Euronews highlighted the successes of the recent Baku Security Forum in a new article, Trend reports.

The authors pointed out that over 80 countries participated in the third Baku Security Forum in Azerbaijan, focusing on international cooperation to combat terrorism, cybercrime, disinformation, and humanitarian crises.

The forum brought together officials from around the world to discuss cross-border coordination and the growing challenges of modern security threats.

"Speakers stressed that only through unified strategies can governments counter global terror networks effectively. The UN participated for the first time, underscoring the forum’s significance for shaping real-world security measures. Delegates concluded that collaboration today is essential to safeguard citizens, strengthen state resilience, and build trust across nations, navigating a rapidly evolving security landscape," the article reads.