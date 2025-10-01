Moody’s reaffirms Kazakhstan’s sovereign rating with stable outlook

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 1. Moody’s Investors Service has maintained Kazakhstan’s sovereign credit rating at Baa1, with a stable outlook, citing the country’s solid fiscal position and economic resilience, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy of Kazakhstan.

The rating agency highlighted Kazakhstan’s low government debt levels, strong debt servicing capacity, and substantial fiscal reserves, which provide a buffer against external shocks. Additionally, Moody’s pointed to the nation’s steady economic growth and demonstrated ability to withstand economic crises as key supporting factors.

Moody’s also acknowledged the ongoing fiscal reforms in Kazakhstan, including recent amendments to the Tax Code that raise the value-added tax (VAT) rate and adjust corporate and personal income tax policies.

Analysts expect Kazakhstan’s budget deficit to remain moderate in 2025, with public debt continuing to rank among the lowest for countries rated in the Baa category.

The agency further noted that continued institutional and economic reforms could enhance Kazakhstan’s investment appeal and accelerate economic diversification beyond current projections.

Moody's Ratings, founded in 1909, provides impartial, forward-looking credit risk opinions to help businesses, governments, and financial leaders borrow or lend money. With more than 115 years of experience, Moody's offers highly qualified analysts, comprehensive data, strong tools backed by innovative technologies, and a forward-looking perspective. The entity assists clients in accelerating value creation in this era of exponential risk in a number of ways, including through our three cloud-based SaaS businesses that support vital banking, insurance, and KYC workflows: Ratings, Research & Insights; Premier Fixed Income Research Business; Data & Information; and Decision Solutions.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel