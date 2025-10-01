Kazakhstan to host Central Asia Fintech Summit in Almaty

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 1. The National Bank of Kazakhstan, together with the National Payment Corporation of Kazakhstan and the Kazakhstan Fintech Network, announced the upcoming Central Asia Fintech Summit 2025 (CAFS 2025), scheduled for November 13-14 in Almaty, Trend reports.

The summit will serve as a key regional platform for discussing trends and challenges in financial technology. The program includes plenary sessions, panel discussions, expert roundtables, and presentations of innovative digital finance solutions.

CAFS 2025 aims to strengthen Kazakhstan’s position as a regional fintech hub, foster international cooperation, and facilitate the exchange of best practices among regulators, financial institutions, and technology companies.

Participants will include representatives from central banks, international organizations, financial institutions, fintech companies, and media outlets. The National Bank will play a central role in discussions on strategic development of the financial sector, digital transformation, and innovation adoption.