Baku Climate Action Week hosts roundtable on sustainable built environment plan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1.​ A roundtable was held on “Azerbaijan Sustainable Built Environment Blueprint Roundtable,” as part of Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW), Trend reports.

The discussion highlighted that buildings are responsible for 21 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions from the construction sector and provide 40 percent of the solutions needed to double energy efficiency by 2030. In Azerbaijan alone, buildings accounted for 16 percent of CO₂ emissions from fuel combustion in 2022, amounting to 16 million tons. Participants emphasized that buildings not only provide shelter but also protect communities from rising temperatures, stronger storms, and floods.

Ahead of COP29, leading Azerbaijani construction companies pledged to contribute to limiting emissions in line with the 1.5°C target by developing the “Azerbaijan Sustainable Built Environment Roadmap” in cooperation with the UN Global Compact. The roadmap will be submitted to the Azerbaijan office of the UN Global Compact through a partnership with the UK Chamber of Commerce.

Samir Mammadov, Head of the UN Global Compact in Azerbaijan, stressed the need to launch the “Net Zero Accelerator” program in the construction sector, enhance workforce skills, and conduct detailed analyses of both opportunities and challenges.

Alida Saleh‏, Senior Advisor for the Built Environment Climate Champions Team, noted that in 2022, buildings in Azerbaijan produced 16 million tons of CO₂ emissions, representing 16 percent of national fuel-related emissions. She emphasized that globally, buildings could provide 40 percent of the solutions required to double energy efficiency by 2030, creating direct business opportunities.

“This is not only about emissions. By transforming buildings, we improve lives, create jobs, enhance health, reduce operational costs, and strengthen community resilience,” Saleh said.

Henning Sasse, head of a construction company, highlighted the importance of advancing alternative fuels and developing more cement- and concrete-efficient structures.

“We need to collaborate with construction companies to develop structures that use cement and concrete more efficiently,” Sasse said.

Ali Huseynov, representing another firm, emphasized the significance of carbon capture technology, noting that it cannot be fully implemented immediately due to limited experience in the cement industry.

“We need to study successful examples and pilot plants. We are closely monitoring developments in this sector, and implementation should begin once positive results are demonstrated.

Some projects are not economically viable at the moment, but it is essential to initiate them and activate the necessary mechanisms. In cases where projects are not immediately profitable, the state can provide partial subsidies, drawing on the experience of European countries. These subsidies can be phased out in later stages,” he stressed.

Huseynov also noted that alternative fuels hold significant potential, but government support is critical.

“About 15 percent of our CO₂ emissions come from fuel, which is not a small share and has high development potential. While the sector is not yet fully developed, there is room for significant progress,” he said.

