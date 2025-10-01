Iran speeds up rollout of nationwide railway projects amid UN disquiet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1.​ Iran Railways Company is pursuing a new strategy aimed at bringing railway projects across the country into operation as quickly as possible, said Jabbar Ali Zakeri, Deputy Minister for Roads and Urban Development of Iran, Chairman of the Board, and President of the Railways of Iran (RAI), Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting of the company's presidium, Zakeri pointed out that the ball is rolling on getting key projects off the ground quickly and smoothly.

He noted that preparations are underway to address the condition of regional railway stations and to respond to the reactivation of the “Snapback” mechanism by the UN Security Council (UNSC) targeting Iran, and special attention is being paid to accelerating projects at critical sites such as the nation's Sarakhs border crossing and Shahid Rajaee port.

On September 26, the UN Security Council convened to review the draft resolution submitted by Russia and China aimed at extending the term of Resolution 2231 and blocking the activation of the “Snapback” mechanism. The vote saw four members in favor, nine opposed, and two abstentions. As a result, starting September 28, the Security Council’s resolutions targeting Iran have been reinstated.

On July 20, 2015, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2231, which annulled six previous resolutions against Iran and lifted wide-ranging sanctions connected to its nuclear program.

Under Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), if a member state files a complaint over another party’s violation of the deal, a review process begins. If the issue is not resolved, the complainant can escalate it to the UN Security Council. Should the Council accept the complaint against Iran, international sanctions may be reactivated, and the Council may even authorize military action against Iran.

