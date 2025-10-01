QatarEnergy signs long-term helium supply deal with Messer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. QatarEnergy has signed a long-term sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with German industrial gases company Messer for the supply of 100 million cubic feet per year of high-purity helium from its Ras Laffan facilities to global markets, Trend reports.

This marks QatarEnergy’s first direct long-term SPA with Messer, the world’s largest privately held industrial gases company. The signing ceremony, held at QatarEnergy’s headquarters in Doha, was attended by H.E. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs and CEO of QatarEnergy, and Mr. Bernd Eulitz, Global CEO of Messer SE & Co. KGaA, along with senior executives from both companies.

Welcoming the agreement, Minister Al-Kaabi said, “Messer is a leading global supplier of helium with a strong reputation and diverse assets. We are delighted to enter into our first direct agreement with Messer and to continue providing high-quality helium to the world through reliable partners.” He added that the deal reinforces QatarEnergy’s commitment to supplying reliable resources from one of the world’s largest helium producers to support fast-growing industries worldwide.

Helium is a critical component in advanced technologies, including MRI scanners, semiconductor manufacturing, quantum computing, fiber optics, and space exploration.