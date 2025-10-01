World Bank pledges ongoing support for Azerbaijan’s green and climate projects (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The World Bank is actively cooperating with the Azerbaijani government in the field of renewable energy development and climate initiatives, World Bank Country Manager for Azerbaijan, Stefanie Stallmeister, told Trend on the sidelines of Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Trend reports.

"We are providing significant technical assistance to the Ministry of Energy for the development of renewable energy sources, as well as financing to strengthen Azerbaijan's power grid so that it can integrate renewable energy. We are proud to be working with the government on this important agenda," Stallmeister noted.

According to the World Bank representative, the bank has invested billions of dollars in various projects over more than 30 years of cooperation with Azerbaijan. Current initiatives include the development of an urban project, working with ASRA to reduce water losses, and supporting the Ministry of Agriculture in modernizing irrigation systems and introducing climate-resilient agricultural practices.

“We are very pleased and proud of our partnership with the Government of Azerbaijan,” Stallmeister added.