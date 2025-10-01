Azerbaijan details current work on rural master plan in its Karabakh and East Zangezur

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Renewable energy sources are being actively implemented, and master plans for 12 cities and 90 villages are being developed in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur declared 'zero emission zones', Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture Anar Guliyev said at the Baku Climate Action Week, Trend reports.

According to him, in the last four years, 38 small hydropower plants have come online, cutting emissions by a whopping 620,000 tons.

Azerbaijan unveiled a series of strategic initiatives focused on sustainable urban development, targeting the enhancement of climate-resilient and inclusive urban environments.



Guliyev underscored that urban centers, representing around 80 percent of worldwide GDP, concurrently contribute to nearly 70 percent of global emissions and account for two-thirds of global energy utilization.

"Master plans, developed and regularly updated over a 20-year period, are a key tool for sustainable urbanism. To date, master plans have been updated for 65 of the country's 79 cities, with another 10 pending approval. The flagship example is the Baku 2040 Master Plan, which envisions polycentric development, cultural heritage protection, rational land use, and the creation of an environmentally responsible urban environment," said Guliyev.

The event also presented a sectoral action map for sustainable cities, which envisions intersectoral collaboration, coordination on international platforms, and the integration of climate solutions into development policy.

Azerbaijan will continue to discuss these initiatives globally. The 3rd National Urban Forum will be held in October of this year, and in May 2026, the country will host the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF 13), the leading global conference on sustainable urbanism.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel