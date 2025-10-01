Montenegro, UK discuss EU integration, regional cooperation in Western Balkans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro Ervin Ibrahimović held a meeting with Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Montenegro Dawn McKen, Trend reports.

The discussion focused on Ibrahimović’s upcoming participation in the Meeting of Foreign Ministers within the Berlin Process in Belfast. Ibrahimović congratulated the United Kingdom on organizing both the ministerial meeting in Belfast and the Berlin Process Summit in London, underlining that these events reaffirm the UK’s commitment to the Western Balkans. He conveyed Montenegro’s readiness to actively contribute to the success of both gatherings.

Ibrahimović emphasized that the Berlin Process represents a key instrument for giving additional momentum to European integration, as it provides both political and technical frameworks through which Western Balkan countries jointly advance projects and standards in line with the European agenda. He highlighted in particular the inclusiveness and functionality of the Process for all countries of the region, regardless of the pace of their EU accession negotiations, as well as its complementary nature to formal integration mechanisms.

Ambassador McKen underlined that the Berlin Process accelerates the region’s preparations for membership through practical cooperation in areas such as economic connectivity, green and digital transitions, and youth mobility. She expressed her satisfaction that Montenegro, through its forthcoming chairmanship, will have the opportunity to further affirm this approach.

The two interlocutors also discussed the broader framework of bilateral relations between Montenegro and the United Kingdom, characterized by stable NATO partnership, close political cooperation, and strong British support for the implementation of democratic and structural reforms. The importance of the UK’s continued support for Montenegro’s European path was particularly acknowledged.

It was concluded that the United Kingdom seeks to further strengthen its partnership with the European Union, which opens space for deepened cooperation and for contributing to the European perspective of the Western Balkans. It was also stressed that the UK actively cooperates with the EU, Montenegro, and other countries of the region through the Berlin Process, as well as through the summits of the European Political Community.