Azerbaijan turns tide with digital strategy for water management

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Azerbaijan is developing a digital strategy for water resource management, the head of the Science and Innovation Sector of the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan, Aliagha Azizov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025).

Azizov stressed that accurate data is a key element of effective water resource management. As part of the national water digitalization strategy, there are plans to create a comprehensive digital platform that will combine the collection, processing, and analysis of all information about the country's water bodies.

"The platform will not only allow for monitoring water distribution and managing water resources, but will also provide access to data for researchers, students, and the public. In addition, the strategy includes plans to create a water atlas based on geographic information systems, which will display all water bodies, from reservoirs and canals to wells and pipelines," Azizov said.

According to him, special attention is paid to the use of satellite data for monitoring water bodies and detecting illegal water use. Digitalization will improve the accuracy of water management decisions, including those concerning transboundary water bodies.