Azerbaijan spills beans on climate-driven opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Climate also creates opportunities, COP29 President, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Climate Issues Mukhtar Babayev said at the roundtable on "Climate-Resilient Agribusiness: Strategy, Investment and Policy Adaptation" held within the framework of the Baku Climate Action Week, Trend reports.

"When discussing climate trends, threats always come to the fore. We often discuss 'what threats might we face?' Let's talk about opportunities. While there are risks and challenges on the one hand, there are also opportunities on the other," he noted.

According to Babayev, the climate not only throws a wrench in the works for agriculture but also opens doors for adaptation in crop production, animal husbandry, and other fields, paving the way for new industries to sprout up.

The COP29 President emphasized that subsequent to the convening, it is imperative that all stakeholders within this continuum are apprised of these pertinent issues, while also articulating their insights, recommendations, and challenges.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel