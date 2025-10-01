Kazakhstan’s Almaty hosts talks on Middle Corridor development

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 1. Discussions on the implementation of digital technologies and electronic transit procedures along the Middle Corridor took place during the eighth meeting of Transport Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Kazakhstan's Almaty, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

The meeting was held within the framework of the New Silk Way International Transport and Logistics Business Forum, with participation from the OTS Secretary-General and heads of transport agencies from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.

Ministers supported initiatives to expand maritime transport across the Caspian Sea, including increasing cargo volumes, constructing transshipment facilities, and launching ferry services. An expert meeting involving relevant authorities from member states is planned to advance these initiatives.

They also put their cards on the table, backing railway administrations in getting the ball rolling on regular block trains, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route.



The name of the game was to speed up the digitization of transport processes, with deals in place to roll out electronic systems like e-Permit, e-TIR, and e-CMR. Successful pilot projects have opened the floodgates for a full electronic exchange of foreign permit forms among member countries.

Participants highlighted that these agreements create new opportunities to strengthen regional connectivity, boost trade, and enhance economic cooperation across the Turkic states. The ninth meeting of OTS Transport Ministers is scheduled for 2026 in Kyrgyzstan.

The Middle Corridor is a key trade route connecting China and Europe through Central Asia and the Caucasus, offering an alternative to the northern and southern transport corridors. It passes through countries like Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, facilitating faster and more diversified cargo transit. This corridor is gaining strategic importance for regional cooperation, economic development, and reducing dependence on maritime routes.

