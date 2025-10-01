Kazakhstan on fast track to becoming fully digital nation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 1. Kazakhstan aims to transform itself into a fully digital country within the next three years, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the inaugural meeting of the Council for Artificial Intelligence Development, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The president highlighted significant progress made so far, noting that over 92 percent of government services are now available online. Last year, cashless payments accounted for more than 85 percent of all transactions in the country. In the first half of 2025 alone, citizens received 26 million digital services, with half of these accessed via smartphones.

“These are encouraging results, but the rapid development of artificial intelligence demands continuous adaptation and updating of our approaches,” Tokayev said.

He emphasized that AI technologies will play a crucial role in enhancing Kazakhstan’s national competitiveness and sovereignty.

Tokayev underlined that the country’s ambition is not just to lead regionally or globally but to become a modern, advanced state. He pointed to international examples such as China’s “AI+” plan and the United States’ strategy to maintain global leadership in AI, noting that many leading nations now consider AI a strategic resource of the 21st century.

In response, Kazakhstan has established the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development to coordinate and accelerate its digital transformation and AI integration across sectors.