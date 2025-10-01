Eni signs exploration contract for offshore block in Côte d’Ivoire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Eni and the Ivorian Ministry of Mines, Petroleum and Energy have signed an exploration contract for the CI-707 offshore block in Abidjan, Trend reports.

According to the producer, the licence covers approximately 2,926 square kilometres in the Ivorian sedimentary basin, at water depths ranging from 1,000 to 3,000 metres, with a planned exploration period of up to nine years.

The new block is geologically continuous with the nearby CI-205 block, where Eni announced the Calao discovery in March 2024. This proximity presents opportunities to identify similar structures and potentially develop future synergistic projects.

Eni has been operating in Côte d’Ivoire since 2017 and currently produces over 62,000 barrels of oil and more than 75 million cubic feet of gas per day. Production is expected to increase to 150,000 barrels of oil and 200 million cubic feet of gas per day with the start of phase three. The company operates in 10 offshore blocks in the country, including CI-101, CI-205, CI-401, CI-501, CI-504, CI-526, CI-706, CI-708, CI-801, CI-802, and now CI-707.