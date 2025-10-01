Azerbaijan narrates its ranking among downstream countries with water deficit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Downstream countries like Azerbaijan are facing water deficit, a representative of the nation's Foreign Ministry, Kamala Huseynli-Abishova, said at the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Trend reports.

According to her, while some corners of the globe are feeling the pinch of rising ocean levels, other nations, like Azerbaijan, are facing dwindling water resources and rivers that are drying up.

She recalled that the water issue entered the climate platforms only at COP26, with the symbolic opening of the water pavilion.

"The decision adopted at COP27 emphasized the importance of water, and at COP28 this issue was further advanced. At COP29, we presented the first political declaration on water in Azerbaijan. This declaration, in turn, launched the 'Baku Dialogue: Water for Climate Action' platform," Huseynli-Abishova explained.

The ministry representative emphasized that currently, there are a multitude of legal frameworks regarding water that bring transboundary cooperation to the forefront, paving the way for discussion and resolution.

"However, unfortunately, many countries, especially upstream and midstream countries, do not fully adhere to international frameworks. Downstream countries like Azerbaijan have the final destination of water and cannot receive enough water.

We are not only facing water shortages. This problem is increasing, and this is a problem that not only future generations, but also ourselves face. I invite you to pay attention to our National Adaptation Plan. I urge international partners present here - UN agencies, multilateral development banks, international financial institutions, non-governmental organizations - to familiarize themselves with the plan.

Usually, agriculture ministers talk about the importance of food security and crop production, but our agriculture minister today spoke about the importance of water. This says a lot. For example, water efficiency should be taken into account when planning agriculture. Climate action is inseparable from water action and water policy is climate policy. We must accept this and take action.

Some upstream countries believe that, for example, by joining the UN Water Convention, which is very relevant for our region, they will be criticized for water pollution and fair sharing. Criticizing doesn't solve any problems. Instead, we sought solutions to the problems within the framework of the Baku Dialogue and the COP29 presidency," the official added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel