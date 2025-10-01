Azerbaijan’s Lachin hosts high-level meeting with employers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin District and the East Zangezur Regional Employment Office of the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population held a meeting with employers in Lachin, Trend reports via the ministry's public relations department.

The meeting was attended by the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin District, Masim Mammadov, Deputy Chairmen of the Board of the State Employment Agency Ramal Guluzade and Hasil Abbasov, as well as employers operating in the territories liberated from occupation, was devoted to discussing issues of increasing employment and strengthening cooperation with entrepreneurs.

The meeting discussed the work being done to ensure employment for the population, carried out jointly with employers in the territories liberated from occupation. Detailed information was provided on the activities of the State Employment Agency, employment programs, and mechanisms for supporting entrepreneurs.

Moreover, it was noted that, in addition to providing residents with jobs, the main measures include enrolling them in vocational training courses in line with labor market requirements, as well as creating small farms as part of a self-employment program.

The meeting provided answers to employers' questions, listened to their suggestions, and discussed upcoming joint steps.