bp says int'l co-op and experience exchange remains key to creating value

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. International cooperation and the exchange of experience create real value, bp's Methane Manager, Sonna Sathiamoorthy, said at the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Trend reports.

She noted that BP is a member of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) and OGC.

According to her, the company makes its key decisions by evaluating various initiatives across three areas. "The first is the benefits of joining BP's operations and collaborating with other companies or international organizations. Benchmarking and knowledge exchange have been conducted within OGCI for 10-11 years," Satiamorti said.

The second aspect, according to the BP representative, concerns initiatives that can help increase productivity in joint ventures where the company is not directly involved. "In this area, initiatives such as OMP play an important role and are useful for collaboration with partners. Third, BP, as a company with extensive experience in the methane sector, can support other companies and national oil companies that are at the beginning of their journey. To this end, projects are being implemented with the World Bank and other international initiatives," she added.

Sathiamoorthy stressed that bp has joined many of these initiatives and is really benefiting from the cooperation. "Last year, the International Energy Agency, the International Gas Union, ITP, the United Nations, and the World Bank participated in events in support of the company's initiatives," she said. The bp representative added that the greatest value can be created by working in partnership.