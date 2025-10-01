Tajikistan launches single window platform in its FEZs

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 1. In a move to modernize its investment climate, Tajikistan has launched a national single window digital platform for its Free Economic Zones (FEZs). The initiative, a joint project of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the country's Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, is being implemented with Russian financial backing, Trend reports.

The initiative was formally unveiled in Dushanbe on September 30 during a media briefing that saw participation from governmental representatives, stakeholders, and global collaborators. The primary aim is to optimize investor engagement, mitigate bureaucratic impediments, and bolster transparency frameworks within the Free Economic Zones.



The innovative platform will deliver a cohesive digital ecosystem for stakeholders to secure permits, guarantee adherence to regulatory frameworks, and facilitate the renewal of essential documentation. A pivotal aspect involves the optimization of secure data interoperability among various governmental entities, with the objective of eradicating administrative inefficiencies.

"The creation of the single window is an important step towards the digital transformation of Tajikistan's investment climate. We are confident that the project will become a catalyst for sustainable growth and investment attraction," stated project manager Alexei Savrasov.

The ambitious project is slated for a 48-month implementation period and aligns with Tajikistan's National Development Strategy until 2030 and its Medium-Term Digital Economy Development Program. Its scope includes the integration of key ministries and state institutions, the automation of workflows, staff training, and regulatory support.

Expected core functionalities of the platform comprise unified electronic forms with rule-based routing, compatibility with state systems for accelerated data processing, an access control model, and built-in monitoring capabilities. The initiative is anticipated to not only spur domestic economic development but also strengthen bilateral trade and investment cooperation between Tajikistan and Russia.

