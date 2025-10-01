Azerbaijan to host SPECA Cities Forum promoting regional cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Steps are being taken to organize a new forum at the regional level – the SPECA (United Nations Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia) Cities Forum, the head of the Economic Cooperation Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Elmar Mammadov said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement during his speech at the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Trend reports.

Mammadov noted that this forum is a special program of the UN for the economies of Central Asia.

“Five countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan are participating in it. Within the framework of COP29, numerous declarations of intent by cities were signed, and the creation of this forum was agreed upon,” Mammadov said.