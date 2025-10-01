Azerbaijan on track for higher revenues and lower emissions with green construction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Azerbaijan can boost revenues and reduce emissions through 'green' construction, Sustainable Finance Officer for Advisory Services at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Leyla Huseynli said at the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Trend reports.

According to her, the implementation of energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions helps reduce emissions and achieve government climate goals, including Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), at the national and global levels.

Huseynli noted that for end users, green buildings provide savings on utility bills, water, and the use of eco-friendly materials.

For investors and developers, such properties mean higher occupancy rates, accelerated sales, and increased asset value.

According to the Edge certification system, the average payback period for 'green' buildings is approximately five years.

To support the transition to the 'green' construction, the government can use fiscal measures - tax breaks, subsidies for 'green' products, and mechanisms to attract private investment, as well as non-fiscal incentives, including expedited permits for developers.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel