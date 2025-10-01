Latvia set to demonstrate locally-produced interceptor drones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. On Friday, October 3, the Selija military training ground will host a live demonstration of domestically-produced interceptor drones, organized by the Autonomous Systems Competence Center in cooperation with Latvian drone manufacturers, Trend reports.

The event will bring together Minister of Defense Andris Sprūds, Major Modris Kairišs, head of the Autonomous Systems Competence Center, along with experts from the center, representatives of the National Armed Forces, and leading Latvian drone-producing companies.

“Superiority in drone technology is one of the cornerstones of successful defense and deterrence. It is crucial that Latvia develops effective and innovative drone systems that can later be produced and integrated into the National Armed Forces,” Minister Sprūds emphasized.

The companies will present their interceptor drone technologies. Belss will showcase its Eraser model i8, an autonomous system that integrates with radar and machine-vision technology to neutralize hostile drones within seconds after operator approval.

Origin Robotics will present the Blaze drone interceptor, designed to track and destroy enemy drones and other fast aerial targets. Lightweight and easily deployable, Blaze combines radar data with advanced machine vision for high-precision interception, offering an autonomous and cost-effective boost to air defense.

During the demonstration, participants will witness live interception scenarios, ranging from autonomous flight maneuvers to real-time collision engagements. Experts from the Autonomous Systems Competence Center will provide in-depth explanations of the technologies and answer questions from attendees.